Local government election in Kwara State witnessed a large turnout of voters in most parts of the state, as residents complied with the no-movement order.

The election, which was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere, however, witnessed pocket of skirmishes which was quickly addressed by security agents in some parts of Ilorin metropolis.

It was also observed that voting materials arrived late to some polling centres in the metropolis, while accreditation and voting commenced as soon as election materials arrived many centres as early as 9:30am.

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed reportedly cast his vote at Aponbiepo polling centre, Share, in Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state.

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, voted at Opobiyi, Agbaji polling centre in Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state, while an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, voted at a polling centre in Baboko in the Ilorin West local council.

Speaking with journalists after he voted, Saraki expressed satisfaction over the large turnout of voters.

He was particularly impressed by the peaceful atmosphere under which the election was conducted.

The Senate President, who thanked the people of the state for their orderliness and peaceful disposition, before and during the poll, expressed the confidence that APC would emerge victorious in the council poll.

Also speaking, Baraje lauded the peaceful conduct of the election, saying that the initial hitches notwithstanding, the election went on smoothly with no traces of violence.

In his reaction, state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo, said the conduct of the local government elections left much to desire, adding that ballot papers and report sheet were brought late to many voting centres.

In a related development, political stakeholders in Omu-Aran, Kwara State, have commended the peaceful conduct of the local government elections in the state.

Some of the stakeholders, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), noted that the elections were peaceful in Omu-Aran and other neighbouring communities of Oko, Oro, Arandun, Ipetu and Rore.

The All Progressives Party (APC) chairmanship candidate in Irepodun, Mr Muyiwa Oladipo, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the election.

“So far, so peaceful. The turnout is gradual, but impressive. I commend the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC) and the security agents. We hope that this peaceful atmosphere will be sustained till the end,’’ he said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship candidate in the council, Mr Azeez Yakub, expressed optimism that his party would come out victorious in the poll.

“With the level of our preparation and the people’s desire for change in the council’s administration, we will come out victorious,’’ he said.

Mr Abdulraheem Ajulo-Opin, an APC stalwart in the council, praised KWASIEC for facilitating a peaceful and smooth conduct of the poll.

Electoral Officer of KWASIEC in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state, Mr Felix Afolayan, told NAN that the commission had enough materials to go round the polling booths.

He also expressed the commission’s readiness to conduct credible, free and fair elections in the state.

“As you can see, the materials have been distributed and voting has commenced in most of the polling booths.

“We will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring the effective discharge of our responsibility,’’ he said.

NAN reported that sensitive and non-sensitive materials were distributed across the polling booths as early as 7am.

Accreditation and voting commenced simultaneously around 10am in the town and other communities visited by NAN.

Officers of different security agencies like the Police, Civil Defence, Immigration, and the Department of State Security Services (DSS) were on ground to maintain the peace during the election.