Ahead of the 2018 local government elections in Delta state, the state Police Command has said that a total of 24,229 officers and men of the Police Force comprising of 3,624 Units, and 466 Wards across the state have been deployed.

The Police Commissioner in the State, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, who confirmed the security arrangements to journalists in Asaba, also said that the command was prepared for the polls, adding that most of the officers are drawn from Zone 5, and neighbouring states including Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Imo, Kogi, Ondo, Osun and Rivers. “The State Command is prepared for the forthcoming polls billed to take place across the 25 councils and has put strategies in place to ensure that the elections are free and fair. We have 24, 229 officers and men that we have deployed for the elections, and we assure Deltans that the elections would be free and fair.”

Meanwhile, the State Chief Judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro, has said that between 2016/2017, his court was able to record 260 convictions that generated N219million. Justice Umukoro who made this know in Agbor while answering questions from journalists, disclosed that 2016/2017 saw the disposal of 7,532 cases out of 24,116 pending at both lower and higher courts.

He noted that revenue courts disposed off 2,986 cases out of 4,374 cases received, and the Judiciary generated the sum of N219,246 681 million through fees, fines, sales of proceedings, revenue courts, mobile courts of the FRSC and sanitation.