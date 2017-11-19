- Advertisement -

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will remain vigilant in the collation of results until the announcement of the final result and winner of the Anambra governorship election.

Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi, INEC director of publicity and voter education, disclosed this in a telephone interview with NAN in Abuja.

Osaze-Uzzi said the commission would continue to ensure that all the processes of the election went down well.

“Election can be manipulated at any stage, so we have to be vigilant until the final result is collated and the winner is announced by the commission.

“The collation of result from the units to the state level is ongoing. Until the final result is announced INEC remains vigilant to ensure that the people’s votes count.

“So we are still vigilant at every stage.”

He said all votes cast would be properly recorded, transmitted and collated at the end of the day.

On the general assessment of the exercise, Osaze-Uzzi said the voting process was generally peaceful and was in accordance with plan, except for the late commencement of poll in some units.

He added that the commission was, however, investigating the cause of such late commencement of voting in affected polling units.

“Generally the election has been peaceful and we are very happy. The turnout look to me better than the last two previous governorship elections,” he said.

On the allegation that there was no election at Okpoko in Ogbaru and Umudim in Nnewi north council areas, Osaze-Uzzi said the matter was also being investigated by the commission with a view to finding appropriate solution to the problem.

“It is being investigated and I think it has to do with late arrival or shortage of materials,” he said.

“The matter was resolved but a bit late. The community was saying we should reschedule the election in the affected unit to tomorrow, but we are looking at the best option.”

Oseloka Obaze, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, had complained that poll did not take place in Okpoko in Ogbaru and Umudim in Nnewi North council areas of the state.