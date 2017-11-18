- Advertisement -

Chief Raymond Dokpesi, a National Chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that regaining power in 2019 must begin with emergence of a vibrant National Working Committee (NWC) at the December national convention.

Dokpesi stated this when he met with the Executive and leaders of thep Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the party in Abuja t on Saturday.

He said that the party needed vibrant leaders willing to go to the field and work for its success and to correct its past mistakes.

Some of the mistakes, according to him, include imposition of candidates, impunity and lack of respect for the party’s constitution.

“We are today facing the beginning of the journey to contest the presidential election with All Progressives Congress (APC). The contest starts with electing vibrant NWC.

“It starts with a leader that is committed to this party, that can sacrifice for the party in order to ensure our success.

“It is not with people who want to be the chairman for the sake of being chairman or ego of the office, but ready to go to the field and work for the party.

” A chairman who is ready to ensure that PDP reclaims the chairmen of the FCT Area Councils,” Dokpesi said.

He sympathized with FCT indigenes over lack of adequate representatives in the government, while he pledged to work for their interest, compensation and the general interest of the non indigenes residents, when elected.

Dokpesi, who said that all the eight PDP chairmanship aspirants were eminently qualified for the position, urged delegates to carefully vote for a candidate who would maximise new opportunities for the party.

“You need to look at our records and see who has suffered more and contributed to the party.

“If you vote, vote for the progress of PDP, vote for the rejuvenation, rebranding of PDP, we need to rebrand the party.”

He advised PDP FCT leaders and executive to continue to give their support, loyalty, commitment to the party.

Mr Baba Kachalla, the Director-General of Dokpesi campaign organisation, described the aspirant as one of the people who contributed to the development of the FCT, by relocating headquarters of his media outfits from Lagos to Abuja.

He said if given the mandate Dokpesi would not only pursue the cause of PDP regaining power in 2019, but also the causee of FCT indigenes.

The PDP FCT leaders and executive, pledged their support and votes at the national convention for Dokpesi.

The acting chairman of PDP FCT, Alhaji Ibrahim Biko, who said that the PDP FCT had no problem as it was united, prayed for the success of Dokpesi.

He said that the executive of the party had given Dokpesi their words and would act accordingly.

A former House of Representatives Member, Mr Isa Dobi, also promised that PDP FCT would deliver a block vote for Dokpesi.

Also a former Kuje Area council Chairmanship Aspirant, Mr Sheba Tete, also described Dokpesi as a capable hand that the PDP leadership could be trusted in.

He said that: “You have sacrificed a lot for the party and we are all witnesses to all you did for the party especially in 2015.”

The PDP FCT Women Leader, Mr Victoria Madaki, also described Dokpesi as the most qualified aspirant for PDP Chairmanship position.

“We will give our vote in block and also canvass for vote from other states for you.”