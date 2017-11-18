- Advertisement -

The Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASEIC) has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of Saturday’s election into 16 local government Areas in the state.

The chairman of the commission, Dr AbdulRahman Ajidagba, expressed the satisfaction while speaking with newsman after monitoring the conduct of the election in some polling units in Ilorin, the state capital.

Ajidagba, who was accompanied by the commissioner in charge of Administration and Security, Alhaji AbdulRauf Ajao, visited over 15 polling centres in the Ilorin Township.

He promptly addressed issues of inadequate election materials in some polling centres visited.

The commission chairman described apathy in some centres as normal since the electorate must have divergent views on any matter.

“So far so good, as we went to several polling centres there were large turnout of electorate and materials were adequate,” he said

Voting was still in progress in some polling units with a long queue of voters as at 5 p.m Saturday.