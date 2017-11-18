- Advertisement -

The All Progressives Congress Governorship (APC) hopeful in Anambra governorship election, Dr Tony Nwoye, has alleged intimidation and harassment of party supporters in some parts of the state.

Nwoye made this allegation when he voted in his Nsugbe Ward I in Anambra East Local Government Area on Saturday at 11:50 a.m.

He decried the arrest and detention of the APC state Chairman, Mr Emeka Ibe, “for no just cause”.

According to him, the police have allowed themselves to be used as a tool of ‘oppression and suppression’ in the hands of the ruling party in the state.

”The ruling party has been using police to suppress our people,” he said, adding that a party stakeholder, Mr Celestine Offoegbu, was arrested and detained for no just cause.

He, however, added that in spite of the harassment and intimidation, ”I will emerge victorious”.

The APC flag bearer, however, gave INEC average mark for its conduct of the poll, adding that they were neutral in some areas.



He also said that there was no voters apathy in the state.

But, in a swift reaction, Mr Joshak Habila, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operation, denied that his men have arrested anybody.

“Our men are doing what is expected of them. We did not arrest and detain anybody,” Habila, who is in charge of police operation for the election, said.

Also, PDP governorship candidate, Oseloka Obaze, who voted at 1:45 p.m., decried voter apathy in Ogbaru and Nnewi North Local Government areas.

Obaze told newsmen shortly after voting that the apathy was explainable in the city centres but inexplicable in the communities.

He also complained that the poll did not take place in Okpoko in Ogbaru and Umudim in Nnewi North council areas.

The candidate, however, expressed confidence that he would win the election if it remains free and fair.

Meanwhile, Umuchu Ward I Civic Centre, received materials at 1:02 p.m in the poll scheduled to end by 2p.m