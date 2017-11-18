- Advertisement -

Counting of votes have started in some polling units where elections commenced on schedule in the Anambra governorship poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that voting ended at exactly 2p.m, and counting of votes immediately commenced in the polling units where accreditation and voting commenced between 8a.m and 9a.m on Saturday.

NAN reports that INEC has 4,608 polling units across the 21 local governments areas.

In most polling units located in Orumba, North and South, Aguata, Awka South and Awka North local government areas, counting of votes was still in progress as at 2.30pm.

Also, at Anaku, Anyamelum Local Government Area, the Secretary of APGA, Mr. Tony Ifeanya, described the process as “impressive,” noting that there was apathy in some areas of the local government.

Voting has also ended in Ogbaru, while counting is ongoing in most polling units in Onitsha North and South council areas.

At Umudina-Nteje, Iruama-Nteje, Uruokwe-Enugwu-Ukwu all in Oyi Local Government Area, counting and collation of votes are ongoing.

NAN, however, reports that election is ongoing in Umuchu Civic Centre Ward 1, in Orumba North Council area where the PPA governorship candidate, Mr. Godwin Ezeemo, voted at 1:30p.m.

NAN reports that the officials and materials arrived at the polling unit at 1:02p.m.

Also, commercial vehicle operation has resumed in most areas where voting has ended.