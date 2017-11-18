- Advertisement -

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has described Late Gordon Bozimor as a true Ijaw patriot, who defended the Ijaw race and represents everything Ijaw in his lifetime.

He was emphatic that Bozimor’s demise was a big blow to the Ijaw nation and his achievements and footprint would remain indelible on the sand of time.

Speaking with newsmen in Yenagoa, Dickson described Bozimor as one of the frontline politicians in the Ijaw nation, who served as Board of Trustee Chairman of the largest party in Africa, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, he was a quintessential gentleman and promoter of peace and development which Ijaw sons and daughters at home and Diaspora must imbibe if we must make headway in the present political structure in the country.

Dickson noted that the most critical way to immortalize this great Ijaw patriot was to live, sustain and project his ideas, we must stand for unity, we must become ambassadors of peace and an instrument of development in the Ijaw nation.

Continuing, the Governor pointed that Bozimor did not work at cross purpose with the government, therefore we must also not constitute ourselves as an agent of destabilization to the government in power, on the contrary, we should learn to support with ideas that could help the government achieve its policies and programmes.

‘’Let us eschew bitterness, internal wrangling, bitterness and the pull him down syndrome of those in government, stressing that doing that would only cast a dark cloud on our path to make the Ijaw race stand tall among the comity of state in the country’’ the Governor said.

‘’Let us be our brother’s keeper, let’s stop polarizing the Ijaw nation so that we can form a formidable front to bargain within the body polity. Dickson, however, assured his immediate and extended family that government would support them and prayed God’s guidance at this critical moment of their grief over the irreparable loss of a true Ijaw patriot.

To this end, the Governor condole the Ijaw nation to take solace in the fact that Gordon Bozimor lived a fulfilling life worthy of emulation by all; and prayed the repose of his soul in the bosom of the almighty God.