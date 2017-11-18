- Advertisement -

Leader of the President Muhammadu Buhari Support Group, Senator Abu Ibrahim, has stated that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is a “spent force” who cannot win any election in Nigeria.

Ibrahim noted that if compered, Kwankwaso is ahead of Atiku in terms of popularity, recalling that in the last APC primary election ,the former Kano governor even came second ahead of Atiku.

He, however, maintained that both men cannot win in more than one state in the country.

He spoke with the Sun, “Let me take them one by one. They are not more than one state candidate. Even Kwankwaso has more influence than Atiku.

“Atiku is a spent force. People do not just like Atiku. It’s just like that. They do not like him.

“Imagine what happened during the last APC primaries. Kwankwaso came second, ahead of Atiku.

“And this man is a former Vice President. He just keeps spending his money. He cannot win elections. People will eat the money. Political jobbers will always be there to help him eat the money.

“Atiku is not a threat to Buhari in 2019. Kano is an important state. But does Kwankwaso have absolute control over Kano State?

“The answer is no. As a journalist, you have better information than me. I know that the Governor of Kano State is for Buhari. That is a factor.”