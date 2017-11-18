- Advertisement -

Oseloka Obaze, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, says he is confident of clinching victory in the Anambra governorship elections if the electoral process is not tampered with.

Obaze made this known after voting at his polling unit in Ochuche Omuodo, Ogbaru local government area of the state.

“I ran hard for this campaign, I ran hard to win,” he said.

“I’m confident that if our people have voted and there is no tampering with the process and there are no illegalities in the balloting and coallation, at the end of the day we’re confident of winning this election.”

Speaking about the low turnout of the electorate and the role federal agencies played in affecting voting results, Obaze said he expected the agencies to fulfill their duties.

He also noted that there was relative peace in certain areas of the city which according to him was a good thing.

“You can explain low voter turnout in the city because people might have travelled to their villages to vote,” he said.

“But in the villages I can’t explain the low turnout.

“By and large the feedback I get is that everything has been peaceful which is very gratifying.

“I have always said federal agencies have a responsibility to meet their obligation. I’m not questioning anybody yet.

“I know the ruling party will be inclined to see that their candidate wins, but I cannot derogate the federal government to say they are biased.”