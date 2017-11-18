- Advertisement -

Voters and agents of political parties have expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the ongoing Anambra state gubernatorial election.

The election which has been hitch-free, witnessed low turnout of voters at some centres and reasonably large turnout at other centres.

Not even the threat of intimidation and violence by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) could discourage eligible voters from coming out to exercise their franchise.

The threat however appeared to have intimidated​ some of the eligible voters from coming out early enough, as they were seen trickling in by their numbers.

Some of the voters spoken to, commended INEC for a job well done. They said the outcome of the election was a far cry from the tension that built up during the electioneering campaigns.

One of the voters spoken to, Mrs. Lovelin Ekwe-Ogwu, described the election as “cordial and orderly.”

“In fact, the difference is clear. They were saying that there may be violence, but everything is in order. There is orderliness. People are voting in such a way that they are mature and I believe that God’s hand is in it.

“But the turnout​is not encouraging. Maybe because of the experiences people are having from the previous rulers. At initial time, I said I will never vote, but when I went to Mass (church service), my mind told me, ‘go and vote and leave the rest to the Lord.’

Mrs. Ekwe-Ogwu advised other eligible voters who are yet to vote to “pick up courage, come out and vote and leave the rest to God.”

Similarly, agents of political parties present at various polling centers expressed satisfaction with the turnout of events.

Agent to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at Ward 008 poling centre, Aromma junction, Miss Jane Chineyen Okagbo, said the turnout of things belied the expectation.

“So far, the conduct is very good, the arena is very safe. Considering the heat of the campaign, we did not expect it to be this calm,” Jane said.

Also speaking, the agent for the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. (Mrs.) Irene Mma Umeh, described the election as normal and normal, even as she commended the turnout of voters.

“All the expectations of fracas, none exist. It is peaceful. INEC is working, they have organised the election transparently, the security agents are doing their work,” Mrs. Umeh said.