The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has decried the malfunctioning of several card readers used for Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Dr Victor Oye, the National Chairman of APGA, made the observation in an interview with newsmen in Awka on Saturday.

Oye said although the card readers captured his finger print at his polling unit at Amawbia in Awka South Local Government Area, reports from most of the party’s agents across the state showed that the machines malfunctioned in many areas.

”INEC had given the impression that they have tested and confirmed more than 6,000 card readers for Nov.18 election.

“But what happened on the functionality of the card readers was a far cry from what INEC told the public,’’ he said.

On the turnout of voters, Oye expressed satisfaction with the turnout, presence and conduct of security operatives during the election.

The APGA national chairman said that the party was hopeful to emerge victorious at the end of the election.

He also noted that anything short of outright victory for the party, APGA would contest the result at the tribunal.

“We hope to win this governorship election because majority of the parties appeared to have backed out and now in support of Gov. Willie Obiano’s re-election bid.

“If at the end of the election, INEC fails to return Obiano as the winner, APGA will contest the outcome of the exercise at the election tribunal,’’ Oye said.