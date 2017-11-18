- Advertisement -

The Progressive Peoples Alliance governorship candidate, Godwin Ezeemo, alongside his wife cast his vote at their polling unit, Umuchu Ward 001, polling unit 001.

This was as Ezeemo accused the INEC of “deliberately disenfranchising the electorate” in his ward.

He said, “The INEC accepted the responsibility of ensuring a free, fair and credible election, but with the way things went in this ward, it is obvious they are not sincere.

“I do not blame my opponents for anything, but the INEC,” Ezeemo said.

It was gathered that the electoral officials were taken to a wrong centre where they stayed and started registering voters before they realised the error around 12 noon and traced their way to the right venue, which they arrived at 1pm.

One of the villagers who pleaded anonymity said, “Most of the electorate had left for their homes after they waited for hours without seeing any official in their unit.

“Those that remained till the arrival of the INEC officials said they would not vote until the INEC officials emptied the ballot box of the ballot papers found in it and that they be allowed to continue casting their votes even after 2pm.

“This was done and the voting process commenced.”