- Advertisement -

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Oseloka Obaze, has absolved his party of allegation of vote-buying by candidates in the Anambra governorship election.

Obaze, who voted at exactly 1:40 pm at his Ogbaru Primary School, Ochuche ward 006, polling unit 001, said he intentionally stayed back until afternoon so as to give the people chance to vote.

He said he had heard allegation of vote buying, but said that his party was not involved, while stating that he was still confident that if the process is credible, he would surely win the election.

- Advertisement -

Obaze expressed satisfaction with the level of security and the conduct of the security agents, while also saying that he cannot discredit the process until his agents have collated reports in diverse parts of the state.

“I cannot react to that now. I do not have the statistics with which to furnish you with, but reports are still trickling in, and I believe that if the process is right I will win the election.”

The candidate said he had heard of reports of low turnout in some parts of the state, but was not sure the reason for the low turnout.