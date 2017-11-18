- Advertisement -

Commenting on the high turnout of voters despite the boycott order issued by the outlawed Indigenous People Of Biafra, a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and head of the Willie Obiano Re-election Committee, Mr. Victor Umeh, said there was no way the people of the state would have boycotted the election.

Speaking at a polling unit at Aguluzigbo Ward, in Aniocha LGA, Umeh said, “Our people wouldn’t have agreed to boycott the election.

“We told our people not to stay away from the polls because of fears that some people will hurt them.

“You can see today that both the young and elderly voted. They heeded the call.”

Umeh noted that IPOB would be more effective if the group decides to participate in the political process.

“I appealed to IPOB members to come out and vote. They should participate in the democratic process. That is the only way we can solve our problems.

“The only viable way for Igbo to succeed in Nigeria is through participation in the democratic process.

“If IPOB can organise themselves and vote as a bloc, they can get what they want,” Umeh added.

Umeh, who expressed hopes that Obiano would win the election, noted that the poll has, so far, been peaceful and transparent.