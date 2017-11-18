- Advertisement -

A voter in the ongoing Anambra governorship election has said he voted for the candidate of his choice despite attempts by some party agents to persuade him otherwise.

The voter, identified simply as Onyemaechi, voted in Njikoka Local Government Area.

He said that he was approached with promises of N1,000 and a pair of slippers if he voted for the agent’s governorship candidate.

- Advertisement -

Onyemaechi said he pretended to have voted for the agent’s candidate and got the N1,000 and the pair of slippers.

He said, “I voted for a candidate of my choice despite the attempt to force me not to do so.

“The man who gave me the slippers and N1,000 thought I voted for his party.”