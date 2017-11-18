- Advertisement -

Ike Chidolue, spokesman of Tony Nwoye, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra, says there are “some questionable incidents going on”.

Chidolue said this on Saturday when he was called by Greeting FM Abuja to talk about the ongoing election.

The spokesman said although there may be voter inducement, he had not seen any.

He also said the election “is not a do or die affair”.

“Well it’s an election, we expect it to be how it should be. Everyone is aware of the tension – the members of IPOB’s threat. There are some questionable incidents going on,” Chidolue said.

“INEC is doing the best they can. On paper, they did the best they can. You can get perfection only in heaven. I have not seen any voter inducements going on. I’m not saying it’s not going on but I have not seen it.

“This is not a do or die affair. People are not putting their life on the line.”