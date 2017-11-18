- Advertisement -

Voters in Nkpor, Anambra state, have fled from the Ilogwu Orie Nkpor Polling Unit, after more than seven spiritual charms (JUJU) were seen at the entrance of the polling unit.

Recall that the outlawed IPOB group had threatened to do anything to maintain the sit at home order of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

However, a man has been arrested by security offiers for impersonation. The man, believed to be in his 50s was arrested for holding two voters card at Ubuluisiozor Ward 001 Ihiala LGA.