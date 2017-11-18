- Advertisement -

Mr Godwin Ezeemo, the candidate of the People Progressive Alliance, says his supporters are being denied opportunity to vote in the ongoing Anambra governorship election.

As at 12.30pm, when called at polling unit 001, Civic Centre, Ward 1, Umuchu, where the governorship candidate of the Ezeemo, is registered to vote, voting materials had not arrived and there was no INEC official on ground.

It was also observed voting to have started at the next polling unit.

He expressed frustration over this development, saying it is a deliberate attempt to deny his supporters the opportunity to vote.

He said: ”I am not desperate to be governor, but I’m worried about way we are treating ourselves. I’m worried about this nation. The ruling class wants to impoverish this nation.

‘Black people are not naturally like. They are treating our people as if they are idiots. It is a vicious cycle, in my life time I don’t see anything happening in our country. I will wait until 2pm, if they don’t show up, I will go home.”