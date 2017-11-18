- Advertisement -

Voters in Anambra defied the threat by the Indigenous People of Biafra as they turned out enmasse to elect a governor of their choice in today’s governorship election.

IPOB had called for a boycott of the election, threatening that whoever votes would die.

But in defiance of the threat, voters turned out in large numbers to cast their votes.

In Awka South area, as early as 8am, voters were already at their polling units, waiting for INEC officials to bring materials for voting.

In Anambra East local government where the candidates of APC and APGA hail from, the turnout was so high that police had a field day trying to control the voters.

When newsmen visited Aguleri, the hometown of governor Willie Obiano, there was a large turnout of voters.

In Nsugbe too, there was massive turn out of voters, and one of the indigenes, Mr Ernest Ndukanma, said that the turnout was because the people had lost faith in IPOB.

He said, “The same IPOB threatened everything when they learnt that Buhari was coming to the Southeast, but nothing happened.

“The group is nothing but a propaganda group which only knows how to talk but can not match its word with action.

“Our future depends on who becomes the next governor of the state; so we will come out to vote, irrespective of the threat of IPOB.”