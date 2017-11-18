- Advertisement -

Governor Willie Obiano voted in his Eri Ward 4, Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area at 9:57am.

The governor said the card reader failed to capture his fingerprint and expressed fears that it might have happened in other polling units thereby disefranchising the people.

The governor also told reporters that there was violence in Ihiala area.

He said: “My voter’s card was scanned but my fingerprint could not be accessed.”

Obiano explained that the card reader could not read his fingerprints, but he was able to vote because his voter’s card was verified by the device.

“My card was verified but they said they couldn’t read my fingerprints,” he said.

- Advertisement -

There were also complaints of missing names in the register and this caused some concern among the voters who were anxious to perform their civic duty.

As at the time of filling this report, the ad hoc staff were making efforts to reach INEC staff to address the issue.

In Nsugbe, the candidate of the APC, Dr Tony Nwoye, had not voted as at the time of filling this report.

Fight however broke out at the ward of the candidate when the card reader failed to capture voters’ fingerprints.

While supporters of the APC insisted on the use of manual accreditation, the APGA supporters insisted on the use of the card readers, resulting in a fight between the groups.

The situation was later brought under control by agents.