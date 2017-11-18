- Advertisement -

An octogenarian voter in Anambra, Mrs. Ogechi Onwudinjo, has decried the late arrival of materials and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Onwudinjo, 82, advised INEC to adhere strictly to timing of activities on election day in all its future elections.

Onwudinjo told the News Agency of Nigeria at her Ahocol Phase 1 Polling Unit in Awka South Local Government Area on Saturday that she was disappointed that voting did not start at 8 a.m. as earlier announced by INEC.

Onwudinjo expressed regrets that she came early to vote at the polling unit because of her fragile health, but was disappointed that as at 8.45 a.m., the electoral officials were yet to commence accreditation and voting.

“My anticipation was to come and vote and return home because I am not very strong, yet the INEC people are yet to start work.

“My feeling is that INEC should stick to the time they announced for election because most elderly people no longer have the energy to move out of the homes and do things unassisted,’’ she said.

NAN reports that Onwudinjo was assisted to the polling unit by another woman, who identified herself as the daughter-in-law.

The octogenarian came to the polling unit with her walking stick and a chair.

Meanwhile, agent of the Progressive Peoples Alliance at the unit, Mrs. Philomena Agbodike, said the initial delay might affect the number of people that would turn out to vote.

“Some people who are impatient may, after noticing this initial delay, return home and this will affect the number of people that will vote during the election,’’ she said.

INEC Presiding Officer at Real Estate Primary School in Awka South, Mr. Richard Ogbuji, said officials would attend to everybody before the close of the poll at 2p.m.