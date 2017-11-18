- Advertisement -

Ogun State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, has debunked the report being peddled by a section of the social media, that he had resigned his appointment with the state government.

He made the clarifiation on Friday shortly after an executive meeting in the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He described the report as untrue and false.

It will be recalled that Ashiru was nominated as the consensus governorship aspirant in Ijebu of the All Progressives Congress.

The Ijebu/Remo governorship Agenda Elders Forum of the APC picked him as its consensus choice for the 2019 governorship race.

Ashiru said his governorship ambition was subjected to the outcome of ongoing consultations with his people, friends and well wishers.

He said, “I reamin a member of the council, it is one indivisible family, committed to building a new Ogun State.

“I am committed to the stand and direction of the administration, as regards the 2019 Ogun West agenda.”