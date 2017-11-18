- Advertisement -

Challenges with card readers have been a recurring problem at various local governments in the ongoing Anambra state governorship election.

A notable case is that of Eri Primary School, Otuocha, where Willie Obiano, governor of the state and aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), cast his vote.

The card reader failed and the governor had to undergo manual accreditation before voting.

In Njikoka local government area of the state, all three card readers in the polling unit were not working as at 10:45am.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were said to be waiting for replacements.

Similarly, in Ichida Ward 1, Umuezesue Hall in Anaocha LGA, accreditation and voting were delayed due to card reader hitches.

In some polling units in Idemili North and Onitsha North, the INEC assistant presiding officers found it difficult to operate the card readers.

Other places that have had card reader problems between 8am and 10:40am are polling units in All Saint Primary School Onitsha North, Amawbia I in Awka South local government area and Nkwelle Primary School, in Awka South local government area.

However, there are cases of polling units where the smart card readers are functioning well, case in point, Akwu-Egbo Central School, Uruagu-Otolo, Nnewi, among others.