- Advertisement -

Some party agents of one of the major political parties in the ongoing Anambra election were secretly canvassing for votes, distributing various gift items to the voters.

In some polling units in Njikoka LGA, newsmen observed party agents and supporters distributing cash and pairs of slippers to voters after ensuring that beneficiaries voted for their party.

- Advertisement -

Newsmen, who disguised as voters, were approached by party agents with N1,000 and a pair of rubber slippers to vote for his party. The offer was politely rejected.

Money was also distributed to voters at three polling units in Ukpo, Dunukofia LGA.

Snacks were also given to voters.