Accreditation and voting have started in some areas in the Anambra governorship election with the first voters casting their ballots between 9 and 9.20am.

At all the polling units visited around Seka the capital city, security operatives were visible, with some having four policemen and some six excluding Civil Defence personnel.

At Agu Oka Ward 8, polling unit 002, the first to cast vote, a man, did at 9.17am with the card reader accreditation lasting just a minute.

In the que at that particular time were about 15.

Only four political parties, APGA, APC, PDP and HOPE, had their agents at the polling unit.

The agent of the PDP, Mr. Samuel Okezie Udeh, said they are satisfied that INEC brought all materials with it.