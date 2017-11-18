- Advertisement -

Residents of Ilorin turned out in their numbers on Saturday for the local government election held across Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that voting started by 9 a.m. after voters were accredited.

Security personnel were stationed at strategic locations in Ilorin.

Officers and men of the Nigeria Police, Army, Civil Defense, Immigration and FRSC were also stationed at polling booths to maintain order.

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abubakar Baraje, who voted at Baboko ward I, expressed satisfaction at the conduct of election.

Speaking with journalists after casting his votes, Baraje said turnout of voters for the election was equally impressive.

He expressed optimism that APC will come out victorious at the end of the day.

NAN also reports that the Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed voted in his home town Share at about 9.40am.

Gov Ahmed commended the State Electoral Commission for the smooth conduct of the election

The governor expressed satisfaction at the turnout of voters and security arrangement provided by officers and men of the Nigerian Army, the Police, Civil Defense and Immigration.