Two suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have been arrested by the police in Anambra.

They were said to have attempted to disrupt the electoral process at the Ozugbe axis of Anambra East local government area.

According to TVC, the duo, who had no form of identification on them, were attacked by a mob.

“So far, two persons have been arrested for allegedly belonging to #IPOB and planning to truncate voting process,” the tweet read.

The security operatives present were said to have succeeded in returning calm to the area.