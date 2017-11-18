- Advertisement -

Former Chief of Staff to ex-Governor Peter Odili, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, is among the thirty nine individuals nominated as Special Advisers to the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike.

After several months Governor Wike, Friday, approved the nomination of 39 selected individuals to serve as his Special Advisers.

Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, in a statement said the nominees will be sworn in on Monday.

The list indicates that all Local Government areas apart from Tai will have reprenstatives in the Governor’s cabinet.

However, one of the nominees, Chief Glory Emeh, a revered politician from Emohua Local Government area of the State served under Odili when the incumbent Governor Wike was the Local Government Chairman of Obio-Akpor.

Others in the list are politicians who also served as Commissioners under former Governor Odili; Israel Owate and Elemchukwu Ogbowu.

This is the second time Wike will be appointing Special Advisers after the first crop were sacked in August, 2017.