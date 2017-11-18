- Advertisement -

The ongoing Anambra Governorship election witnessed a large turnout of voters at most of the polling centres in the state.

No sign of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, so far, although some youths, suspected to be members of the group but without any of the paraphernalia associated with the pro-Biafra agitators, were seen marching through some streets in the Aguleri area of Anambra.

The youths appeared menacing but did not disturb anybody.

Residents were observed watching them warily.

Roads are free and markets are closed.

But grocery shops around polling centers opened, taking advantage of the large crowd to make sales.

So far, the election has been largely peaceful and uneventful in most parts of the state.

Voting is still ongoing.