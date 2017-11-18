- Advertisement -

Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President, has declared that he is currently a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The former Vice President spoke through his median aide, Paul Ibe when the Concerned Citizens For Atiku, CCA, paid him a visit on Friday.

Following calls for Abubakar to return to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ibe said people are free to express themselves as enshrined in the country’s constitution.

According to Ibe, “Well, groups are free, like individuals are free to express their positions, it’s a country of law and there is freedom of expression as enshrined in our constitution.

“Having said that, I probably would also remind that his excellency belongs to a political party as we speak.”

This is coming at a time when a group known as the South West chapter of the Nigeria Youth Coalition, NYC, admonished the former Vice President to return to the PDP “as soon as possible”.

NYC had said the Waziri of Adamawa stands a better chance to clinch the PDP’s presidential ticket if he returns to the party.