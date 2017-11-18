- Advertisement -

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of materials in the Registration Area Centres (RAC) across the 21 local government areas of Anambra.

In Awka South Local Government, the distribution commenced at Ogbugbankwasa ward 2 registration area at 7.43 a.m.

The Presiding Officer, Philomena Mkesa, said that INEC would reach the polling units in the area by 8 a.m to commence accreditation.

- Advertisement -

No fewer than 2,158,171 electorate would vote in Saturday’s governorship election with 36 political parties fielding candidates.

The four major gladiators in the election are the All Progressive Grand Alliance’s Willie Obiano, who is the incumbent governors and the All Progressives Congress’s Tony Nwoye.

The others are the People’s Democratic Party’s Oseloka Obaze and United Progressive Party’s Osita Chidoka.

Anambra has 21 council areas, 326 registration areas, 4,608 polling units and 731 voting points.