Yul, son of veteran Nollywood actor Pet Edochie, has denied stepping down from the governorship election holding in Anambra State today.

Edochie is contesting for the governorship seat on the platform of the Democratic Peoples Congress, DPC.

Reports had it last night that the youthful actor, turned-politician, reportedly stepped down for the incumbent and All Progressives Grand Alliance candidate, Willie Obiano.

The singer asked his supporters to disregard the story, stating that he is still in the race.

He tweeted, “I did not step down. I’m in the race fully. Ignore their rumours and come out today let us vote the politicians out and protect our future. Vote DPC. Vote Yul Edochie for Governor of Anambra State.

“Our mumu don do. We do not need politicians any more. We need fresh people, with integrity who care about the welfare of the masses.”