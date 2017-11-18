- Advertisement -

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to use today’s election in Anambra State to redeem its image, warning that it would not accept any manipulation of the exercise.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye in Abuja on Friday, the leading opposition party said it was ready for the election.

It charged officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies deployed for the election to be neutral in the conduct of the election.

“The Anambra State governorship election is a litmus test for INEC and another opportunity for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to redeem itself from the culture of impunity, inconclusive elections and rigging as exhibited in previous elections in Edo, Ondo and other by-elections in the country.

“We want to join other well-meaning Nigerians to condemn the recent withdrawal of personal security of the governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

“Notwithstanding that President [Muhammadu] Buhari ordered the reinstatement of the governor’s security aides, this recent action by the police is a clear signal that the Force is working to favour some individuals in the state or destabilise the governorship election in Anambra State.

“In view of the above, we are again, sounding a note of warning that we will not accept any manipulation of results in Anambra State,” the PDP said.

- Advertisement -

“The INEC and all security agencies deployed for the election must remain neutral and unbiased before, during and after the election. We insist that this election in Anambra State and others henceforth must be free, fair, credible and transparent. Anything short of these will not be acceptable to us.

“We urge the electorate in Anambra to vote and stay to protect their votes from polling units to the collation centres in order to scuttle the planned replacement of authentic results sheet by the APC.

“Finally, we call on all election monitors and observers to maintain vigilance during the period of the election.

“The success of our electoral processes depends largely on the hard-work of observers and monitors exposing election riggers and vote theft,” the PDP added.

Also, a group within the PDP in Ondo State, the PDP Support Group (PSG), has warned against perverting the result of the governorship election in Anambra State.

The group, in a statement, warned INEC against conducting an inconclusive election and urged the commission and security agencies to exhibit neutrality in the election.

In the statement signed by its coordinator, Mr Bode Obanla, the group vowed to reject the result of the election if its conduct failed to meet the acceptable standard.

“We warn Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) against conducting inconclusive and corrupt election in the Anambra State gubernatorial election slated for Saturday, November 18, 2017.

“The security forces (Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security outfits) invited to participate in the election should conduct themselves in a civil manner during the exercise,” the group said.