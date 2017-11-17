- Advertisement -

The candidate of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA), Godwin Ezeemo, says he is confident he will win Saturday’s election because he is the only candidate from the Anambra South senatorial district.

His calculation for victory is hinged on the fact that the strong contenders for the coveted office would be undoing themselves from one senatorial district where they all belong.

Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the incumbent; the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Oselaka Obaze, and Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are all from Anambra North.

Mr. Ezeemo’s ambition to become the governor of Anambra state began in 2013 when he joined the newly formed APC, but decamped to the PPA when he felt unfairly treated by the party.

“Our candidate is the only one from Anambra South, so we are sure of winning Anambra south clearly and go for victory in other parts of the state,” the Director General of Godwin Ezimo’s campaign organisation, Obiora Chira, said.

“We are certain of victory and if something else happens, we know that something had gone wrong.”

Mr. Chira, however, commended the preparations by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security situation, expressing hope that the state of things would remain the same throughout the election on Saturday.

“For now, we don’t have any concerns to raise, we just hope the situation continues the way it is,” he added.