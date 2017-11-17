- Advertisement -

The Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Anthony Ogbizi, has declared restriction of movement across the state’s border, ahead of Anambra election set to hold tomorrow, November 18.

Ogbizi, while addressing journalists at the Police Headquarters, in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, said the move became necessary based on intelligence report on threats to lives and properties of citizens and traders at Ariaria Market, Aba by the proscribed group, Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB).

He said the recent activities of the group include circulating leaflets aimed to intimidate and force the citizens to close their shops for business on Saturday.

He said IPOB members aim to force the traders to show support for outlawed IPOB that there would be no election and also cause confusion and disrupt the peace and security of Abia State.

“We have commenced the restriction of movement across the border to Anambra State, and that would be enforced amidst tight security.

“Therefore, we appeal to Nigerians to remain calm and not to be offended when they are being quizzed by the security operatives.

“This is because of the recent activities of the outlawed IPOB that include circulating leaflets with the intention to intimidate and force the citizens to close their shops for business on Saturday, November 18,”‎ he said.

Ogbizi said further that the police was ready to “deal with” any person or group of persons that gather together to carry out activities that are an infringement of the rule of law under any guise.

“If anyone is caught with the leaflet, we will take it very seriously. We are here to warn anybody operating under this guise to desist from doing so,” he said.