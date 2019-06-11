<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The newly elected 24 members of the Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday held their inaugural sitting with a new member, Salihu Yakubu-Danladi, emerging as Speaker.

The 34-year-old Speaker of the ninth Assembly represents Ilesha-Gwanara in Baruten Local Government Area of the state.

Newsmen report that the inaugural session of the new lawmakers was attended by hundreds of relations, friends and well-wishers.

Mr Yakubu-Danladi emerged as Speaker through consensus.

His nomination was moved by the member representing Ojomu-Balogun constituency, Saheed Popoola, and seconded by Abdullahi Danbaba from Kaiama/Kemanji/Wajibe constituency.

The new Speaker in his inaugural speech said the new lawmakers would justify the confidence reposed in them by the electorate and have robust cooperation with the Executive.

He said the legislature would work toward bringing government closer to the citizenry, ensure delivery of dividends of democracy and initiate people-oriented projects.

According to him, participatory budgeting should be adopted by state and federal governments to encourage active governance.

The post of Deputy Speaker went to Raphael Adetiba from Oke-Ero constituency.

The Clerk of the House, Halima Kperogi, who conducted the nomination exercise administered Oath of Office on all the principal officers of the House.