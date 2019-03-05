



A coalition of 33 political parties and 20 governorship candidates in Bauchi State have promised to support the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, against Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar.

The parties made their position known at a meeting held in Bauchi.

An elder statesman, Muhammadu Bello Kirfi, who is leading the coalition, said that the move was part of their renewed efforts to unseat Governor Abubakar in the forthcoming governorship election.

He added that the parties decided to adopt the PDP candidate because he had the courage and wherewithal to defeat Governor Abubakar in the 2019 election.

He therefore, urged people of the state and the stakeholders to support Senator Bala Mohammed.

According to him, the people of Bauchi State have a lot of confidence and respect for President Muhammad Buhari which was the reason they voted for him again.

Kirfi noted that the people of the state were not happy with happenings in the state, adding that Governor Abubakar had failed to be just and fair.

Speaking, a former APC Governorship aspirant, Alhaji Sani Shehu Sanin Mallam said the PDP candidate had all it takes to govern the state, will not betray the people and will do his best to justify the confidence reposed in him.

In his address, the PDP gubernatorial candidate, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, who was Represented by Alhaji Abubakar Kari promised to run an all-inclusive government if elected.

The parties that formed the coalition include: United Progressive Party (UPP), Green Party of Nigeria (GPN), Change Advocacy Party (CAP), All Peoples Movement (APM), All Blending Party (ABP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Action Joint Alliance (MAJA), Advance Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA), Grassroot Development Party of Nigeria (GDPN), Accord Party (AP) and Independent Democrats (ID).

All Grands Alliance Party (AGAP), New Generation Party (NGP), Nigeria Peoples Congres (NPC), Legacy Party of Nigeria (LPC), Mordern Democratic Party (MDP), New Progressive Movement (NPM) and Providence Peoples Congress (PPC) are also part of the coalition.