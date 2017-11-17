- Advertisement -

An Osun State High Court, sitting in Osogbo, on Friday struck-out the suit filed against the Osun State Government over the appointments of the Caretaker Committees in the (30) thirty local government in the State.

Also joined in the suit number HOS/67/2027 fas co-defendants include Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, Osun State House of Assembly, Attorney General of Osun St­­ate and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Ajibola Bashiru, and Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC), in the suit number HOS/67/2017.

Barrister Akano Suliamon, who instituted the matter had argued that his civil and constitutional right to participate and vote at proposed local government poll under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria had been violated when the Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, appointed caretaker committees for local governments administration, which he said was contrary to the provisions of the 1999 constitution.

The Commissioner for Justice of Osun, leading the legal team for first and fourth defendants, contended that considering legal factors, the plaintiff lacked locus standi to institute the matter.

Ajibola further informed the court that the suit as presently constituted was wholly incompetent and the action was academic and hypothetical, observing that in such circumstances, the court does not have jurisdiction over the matter, just as the claimant lacked locus standi.

After listening to the submissions of both parties, the presiding judge, Justice Adedoja Ayoola, subsequently struck out the case.