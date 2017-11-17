- Advertisement -

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has faulted the Wednesday arrest of Chief Wisdom Ogirigi, the Paramount Ruler of the Peremabiri Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State over alleged violation of a chieftancy Law in the State.

According to the APC, though a fact finding team may soon be put together by the Party to investigate and visit Peremabir Community, the police arrest and the violent clashes in Brass are targeted at intimidating the Party faithfuls in the State.

The APC, in a statement issued yesterday via email and signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Panebi Fortune,‎ stated that “as a Party, the recent incidents have shown that Gov. Dickson has decided to abandon decency and go after the two communities which have refused to support the PDP but show loyalty to peace and the APC.”

“the State Leadership of the Party is more worried by the fact that these ongoing plan of genocide against the two communities are backed and supported by the State Commands of the Military and the Nigerian Police Force.”

“Already, many are injured in Twon Brass out of an illegal curfew and invasion by the Local Government Caretaker Chairman, Victor Isiah, appointed by Gov. Dickson to purportedly wrestle control of the area from a respected State Assembly member, Hon. Isreal Sunny-Igoli.”

“Six persons were on Wednesday arrested and remanded in Prison custody in a Gestapo style only associated with Governor Seriake Dickson. The Police invited 83 years old member of the Peremabiri Royal family and five others for a peace meeting and bundled them to a Magistrate Court at Night and were remanded in prison amidst bogus surety demanded.”

- Advertisement -

“As a party, the shameful actions of the PDP led administration have shown and confirm the recent alarm raised by the Leader of the APC in Bayelsa and Former Governor, Chief Timipre Sylva, on “Dickson lack of forthrightness which is what is breeding vices in unprecedented proportions in the state and the region.”

“We describe the use of violence against the people of Brass and Peremabiri communities as petty, uncivilized and unnecessary use of force against opposition in the State.”

“Despite the silence of the APC and others over his bogus claims on the wasteful use of state funds, non-payment of salaries, unfounded verifications and reforms in the Civil Service, open intimidation of Political and traditional Leaders from the State, use of propaganda and misplaced priorities, Gov. Dickson should remain civil and finish his tenure in peace.”

“We condemn in TOTALITY, the Dickson instigated clash in Brass Local Government area of the State and oppressive arrest and planned attack against Comrade Eris Paul also known as Ogunboss in Peremabiri Community of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the State.”

“All right thinking people of Bayelsa and Nigeria, should advice and call on Gov. Seriake Dickson to allow peace a chance.We call on the head of the Nigerian Police, the Joint Military Task Force, the 16th Brigade and other security agencies to warn its operatives to reject Gov. Dickson monies and shun acts capable to destroying their hard earned reputation and careers”