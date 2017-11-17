- Advertisement -

The Independent National Electoral Commission says incidence forms will not be used during the Anambra Governorship election.

Head of Voters Education and Publicity, Nkedife Leo, said that eligible voters with their PVC will be allowed to vote on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Inspector General, Operations, Habila Joshak, says voters have no need to fear.

He says the police force has deployed enough officers to man strategic positions in the state.

Joshak added that aside 26,000 police officers on ground, three helicopters and gunboats will patrol the state.

He warned those planning on fomenting trouble to stay clear from Anambra.