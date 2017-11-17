- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room on Anambra governorship election is concerned about the “massive” redeployment of police officers in the state.

In its first preliminary report on the election, the Situation Room commended the Nigeria Police for deploying its personnel to provide security for the election.

But, it expressed worry on the redeployment of police personnel which affected the Commissioner of Police and down to Divisional Police Officers (DPOs).

Also, The Women Situation Room wants INEC to ensure they conduct free, fair and credible.