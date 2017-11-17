- Advertisement -

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has described a front-line aspirant in the National Chairmanship race of the Peoples Democratic Party, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, as a man he admires so much and align with his philosophy.

Governor Ikpeazu made this remark at the Governor’s Office in Umuahia on Thursday when Otunba Daniel paid him a courtesy visit in consultation on his aspiration.

According to Ikpeazu, “I have been a great admirer of your strides in Ogun State and I am confident that you have the solution to the problems of this party (PDP).

“I need not be convince of your ability. I know you as a distribalized Nigerian who has the capacity to lead the PDP right.

- Advertisement -

“I align myself with your focus and paradigm.

In his response, Otunba Daniel thanked his host for the warm reception and promised to provide the right leadership for the party.

In his words, “I must thank you most sincerely for this wonderful reception at such a short notice. I thank you for the confidence you have reposed in me and I promise not to disappoint.

Meanwhile, Otunba Daniel joined former President Goodluck Jonathan, PDP Governors and party Chieftains in Onitsha, Anambra State, to hand over the party’s flag to Mr. Oseloka Obaje, for the forthcoming Governorship election in the State.