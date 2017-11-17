- Advertisement -

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the Anambra state governorship election is a test of the efficacy of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free and fair election.

It also said it is a chance for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to redeem itself from “the culture of impunity, inconclusive elections and rigging as exhibited in previous elections”.

In a statement by Dayo Adeyeye, its national publicity secretary, the party said it was prepared and ready for the election which will hold Saturday.

The party urged the electoral body to perform its duties without being partisan, adding that it will not condone any form of manipulations.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is prepared and ready for the Saturday, November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra state; and we are charging the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies deployed for the Election to be neutral in the conduct of the election,” the statement read.

“The Anambra state governorship election is a litmus test for INEC and another opportunity for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), to redeem itself from the culture of impunity, inconclusive elections and rigging as exhibited in previous elections in Edo, Ondo and other by-elections in the country.

“We want to join other well-meaning Nigerians to condemn the recent withdrawal of personal security of the governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano by the inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris.

“Notwithstanding that President Buhari ordered the reinstatement of governor’s security aides, this recent action by the police is a clear signal that the force is working to favour some individuals in the state or destabilize the governorship election in Anambra state.

“In view of the above, we are again, sounding a note of warning that we will not accept any manipulation of results in Anambra state. The INEC and all security agencies deployed for the election must remain neutral and unbiased before, during and after the election.

“We insist that this election in Anambra state and others henceforth must be free, fair, credible and transparent. Anything short of these will not be acceptable to us.

“Finally, we call on all election monitors and observers to maintain vigilance during the period of the election. The success of our electoral processes depends largely on the hard-work of observers and monitors exposing election riggers and vote theft.”