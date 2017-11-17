- Advertisement -

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, says Nigeria must move towards true federalism in order to balance power and responsibility between federal and state governments.

Tinubu, alongside President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were among other notable officials to kick-off an assessment of the APC’s two years in government which is contained in a book.

Tinubu in his keynote address said he is pleased with the publication and title of the book stressing that President Buhari is truly the right man for the challenging times Nigeria has found itself.

The APC National Leader urged the president to review the salaries of public servants so as to reduce the temptation to fiddle with public funds.

The book is a mid-term assessment by the Presidential Media Team on the successes recorded by the Buhari administration despite tremendous economic, political and security challenges within the period under review.