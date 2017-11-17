- Advertisement -

The Plateau State chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Latep Dabang, has revealed that stakeholders of the party in the state have endorsed the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari, to contest the 2019 presidential elections.

“Our national and state assembly members as well as stakeholders of the party met today (Thursday) and have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari, to re-run for the second time as president.”

Mr. Dabang made the disclosure Thursday, during a press conference held at the party secretariat in Jos Thursday evening.

He gave reasons for the action of the APC stakeholders.

“Our resolutions is (are) based on the wonderful performance by Mr. Presdent in all sectors of lives so far. In fact we are pleading with him (Buhari) not to have a second thought over our views.”

President Buhari has not said whether or not he will seek re-election in 2019.

Speaking on the challenges confronting the party in preparing for the forthcoming local government polls, the party chairman noted that the APC has received 74 petitions from 325 councillorship primaries conducted.

He said the party has set up a committee to look into the agitations and address them accordingly.

Mr. Dabang, however, said unity of the party in the state was intact.

Earlier, the Deputy Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Saleh Shehu, in a press conference on Wednesday, vowed to resist any attempt to hold a re-run for the primary elections in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State.