The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the South West region has again been engulfed in crisis as two factional executives of the party in the zone met at separate locations in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Wednesday.

The two factions held their meetings simultaneously in Ibadan and came out with two different positions on the quest of the zone to produce the next National Chairman of the political party.

They, however, unanimously insisted that the position of National Chairman of the party earlier allotted to the zone should remain so “for equity, justice and fairness”.

In its resolution, the Dr. Eddy Olafeso led faction called for the reduction in number of PDP National Chairmanship aspirants from the Southwest while the Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe led faction insisted that all aspirants from the zone should be allowed to contest.

The Olafeso faction noted that the large number of PDP aspirants from the Southwest may jeopardize the chance of the zone to produce the next chairman come December 9, 2017.

Olafeso while addressing journalists on the efforts being made to ensure victory for South West in the National Chairmanship contest, called on all the aspirants to come to a round table to reduce their number.

He, however, added that the party would not force any of the national chairmanship aspirants to step down for anybody, stressing that the party has no anointed candidate for the post.

He said “Let it be on record that we have at present the best of all candidates in the country. Chief Olabode George, His excellency Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, Professor Tunde Adeniran, Professor Taoheed Adedoja, Jimi Agbaje and there is possibility between now and one week for other people to come in. But we want to take our team straight down there and say make your choice, not a situation that we will just bring an individual to the race.

“We will want to plead with all contestants that we should reduce the field, if we don’t reduce the field you get fragmented., and now that we’re competing with the south south, its very easy for us to share votes in a way that will be inimical to our dream of producing the chairman”.

Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe in his own view, however, declared that all the National Chairmanship aspirants from the zone, who are currently on nationwide campaign, should be given equal opportunity to contest.

At the meeting which had in attendance, the Secretary, Chief Pegba Otemolu, the Auditor, Alhaji Rasaq Adekola, Otunba Femi Carrena, Alhaja Adebisi Oyawoye, Alhaji Bello Jimoh, Mrs. Rachael Olaoye and Mrs. Grace Akinribidesi, Ogundipe insisted that it remained the legally constituted and authentic party executive in the South West.

He appealed to the Senator Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee of the party to follow the rule of law on the zoning arrangement.

He also called on all PDP leaders in the zone “and our National Chairmanship Aspirants currently on Nationwide campaign to go ahead with that purpose till the convention and all should be given equal opportunities to contest”.