Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, on Thursday urged teachers in Anambra State to vote against the All Progressives Congress, APC, during Saturday’s governorship election.

Fayose said teachers should run away if they heard the word APC.

He said this in Onitsha, Anambra State during the grand finale of the governorship rally, monitored by DAILY POST.

The governor also faulted President Muhammadu Buhari for backing the sack for teachers.

According to Fayose, “Teachers if you hear APC run, how can a governor announce sack of 22,000 teachers and they are backed by the president.

“If you see them run because they out for sack.

“Saturday’s election is bomber to bomber, if you see anybody, police officer rigging snap and sent the picture to Channels, AIT for the world to see.”

Fayose also warned people of the state against voting APC, saying “they have no answer to anything, I told you people.”