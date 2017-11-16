- Advertisement -

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the closing date for the purchase and submission of nomination forms for elective offices at the forthcoming National Convention of the party.

According to a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the leading opposition party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, in Abuja on Thursday, the extension was agreed upon by its National Caretaker Committee at its Thursday’s meeting in Abuja.

It said the decision was reached because “there has been unprecedented enthusiasm shown by party members across all the geopolitical zones to contest for elective offices at the National Convention coming up on 9/10 December 2017.”

- Advertisement -

The statement added: “This, the NCC noted has positively increased the visibility of the Party and its activities in recent times.

“In order to further encourage Party members and make the process more open and inclusive, the NCC has decided to extend the closing dates for the purchase of nomination forms from 19 to 29 November 2017.

“Completed nomination forms are now to be returned on the 30th of November, 2017. Interested members are therefore enjoined to take advantage of this extension of time.”

The party reiterated its commitment to a very open, transparent and successful National Convention.