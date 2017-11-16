- Advertisement -

The member representing Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency of Katsina state in the House of Reps, Mansur Ali Mashi, yesterday chided media report indicating that he had been sacked by the election petition tribunal.

Mashi was elected during the 20th May 2017 by-election where he floored his closest rival and candidate of the opposition PDP, Nazifi Bello Yusuf.

But dissatisfied with outcome of the poll, Yusuf and his party, the PDP, approached the tribunal seeking it to declare the return of Mashi a nullity.

At its ruling yesterday, the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal for Katsina State ordered fresh election in 15 polling units within 90 days.

The tribunal however held that the petitioners failed to prove over voting in the by-election and hence their request to nullify the entire election in the constituency could not stand.

The ruling of the tribunal was subjected to different interpretations with some alluding that the lawmaker had been sacked.

In a telephone interview, Mashi said “the judgement is unambiguous and hence ought not have been subjected to misrepresentation. The tribunal ordered fresh election in 15 polling units.

“Their lordships never ordered the withdrawal of my certificate of return just as they never asked me to stop parading myself as the member representing Mashi/Dutsi constituency” he added.

Mashi said he and his party, the ruling APC viewed the verdict of the tribunal as an act of God noting “we are ready to meet them at the poll and I have no doubt that we will emerge victorious”.